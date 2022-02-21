Police: 1 woman killed, 5 hurt in shooting during Portland protest

Authorities in Oregon said one person is dead, and five others were injured in a shooting at a park in Portland on Saturday.

According to the Portland Police Department, the shooting started with a confrontation between an armed homeowner and armed protesters at Normandale Park, the Associated Press reported.

Police said one woman died, and two men and three women were injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Their conditions were not immediately released.

"The scene was extremely chaotic, and a number of witnesses were uncooperative with responding officers," police said in a news release. "Most people on [the] scene left without talking to police. Detectives believe a large number of people either witnessed what happened or recorded the incident as it unfolded. This is a very complicated incident, and investigators are trying to put this puzzle together without having all the pieces."

KOIN-TV reported that social media flyers indicated that a march for Amir Locke, a Black man fatally shot by Minneapolis police on Feb. 2, was happening at the park at the same time as the shooting.