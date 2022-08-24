Watch Now
Police: 2 people killed, others injured in Washington D.C. shooting

Patrick Semansky/AP
Law enforcement officials gather at the scene of a shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in northwest Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 3:15 PM, Aug 24, 2022
WASHINGTON D.C. — Washington D.C. Police said two people are dead and three others were injured after a shooting in the Truxton Circle neighborhood on Wednesday.

Police said the shooting happened near O and North Capitol streets around 12:45 p.m., the Washington Post reported.

In a press conference, Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said the victims were Black men.

According to Benedict, two people died at the scene.

Benedict said witnesses told police that a Black SUV was driving southbound on Capitol Street, turned onto O Street, and stopped the vehicle.

Benedict said two shooters got out of the vehicle and began shooting at people gathered on the block, either standing around or sitting in chairs.

Benedict said the alleged suspects then got back into the vehicle and drove off.

Police tweeted out a picture of what the alleged suspects were driving.

Benedict said the three victims were receiving care at a local hospital, but he did not know their conditions.

More information about the victims was not immediately released.

