Police: 3-month-old California baby kidnapped by stranger

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped a 3-month-old baby from a home in San Jose, California.

The man walked into the home around 1 p.m. Monday and left with the child, Brandon Cuellar.

The family does not recognize the suspect.

Police released a video clip that shows the man walking down the sidewalk holding a baby carrier covered by a white blanket.

Brandon was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved onesie with dinosaurs.

Police said officers and FBI agents are going door-to-door in the area in an effort to find witnesses or gather information about the crime.

** Kidnapping Incident** Officers are currently working this incident. The male you see in these images captured from a surveillance camera entered a residence in the 1000 block of Elm St. He left with a 3 month old baby. The family does not recognize this suspect. pic.twitter.com/BJ0R44JOP2 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 26, 2022

Authorities have not issued an Amber Alert because investigators do not have a vehicle description. They said once they have that information, an Amber Alert would be activated.

For an Amber Alert to be issued, the Department of Justice recommends that certain criteria be met: