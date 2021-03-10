Police arrest man suspected in NJ slaying and 4 deaths in NM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man sought in the killings of four people in New Mexico and one in New Jersey has been arrested.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Sean Lannon was apprehended Wednesday morning in St. Louis.

Investigators were seeking the 47-year-old in connection with a slaying Monday in East Greenwich, New Jersey.

Lannon also is a person of interest in the deaths of his ex-wife and three men whose bodies were found last week in a vehicle at the Albuquerque International Sunport airport garage.

According to USA Today, Jennifer Lannon, 21-year-old Matthew Miller, 40-year-old Jesten Mata, and 60-year-old Randal Apostalon were identified as those found in the car.

Their cause of death was not yet known, The Associated Press reported.

The AP reported the bodies were found in Apostalon’s car.

Three of the people had been reported missing since January.

Miller was last seen around Jan. 24, USA Today reported.

It was not clear on Wednesday if Lannon had an attorney.