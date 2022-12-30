Police arrest ‘person of interest;' in University of Idaho killings, per reports

Police in Moscow, Idaho, will provide an update Friday afternoon involving the case of four University of Idaho students who were killed on Nov. 13.

According to reports from both NBC News and ABC News, police in Pennsylvania have arrested a person of interest tied to the case. It’s unclear if any charges will be filed against the person of interest.

The Moscow Police Department said efforts would begin Friday morning to remove potential biohazards and other harmful substances that were used to collect evidence from the home where the students were murdered in mid-November.

The home remains an active crime scene.

The four deaths are classified as homicides. Police have said the four students were stabbed to death.