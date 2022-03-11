Watch
Police say 'hugging bandit' pickpocketed older men

Posted at 4:20 PM, Mar 11, 2022
Police in Florida have arrested a 65-year-old woman, who they have dubbed the "hugging bandit."

The Clearwater Police Department said Kathy Stevens would approach older men outside of stores, pretend she knew
them and then go in for a hug.

"While hugging them, she would help herself to their wallets and credit cards," the Clearwater Police Department said.

CBS News reports that Stevens allegedly spent $1,000 on at least one of the stolen credit cards.

The police department said Stevens is connected to four different reports.

Stevens faces more than a dozen charges across the Tampa Bay area, Clearwater police said.

