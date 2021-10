PHOENIX (KNXV) — A car's power window is responsible for a Phoenix girl's death, police said.

An investigation found the girl was playing in a parked car when a power window rolled up on her.

The girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Authorities say there are no signs of foul play.

NBC News reports that more than 65 children have been killed by power windows since 1990.

This story was first reported on ABC15.com.