President Joe Biden expected to attend Las Vegas service for late Sen. Harry Reid

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Joe Biden is expected in Las Vegas Saturday to attend a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who died last week from pancreatic cancer.

Organizers of the memorial service at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts confirmed the president is expected to attend.

Reid was Nevada's longest-serving senator. He and the president worked closely with each other for two decades in the Senate and for the eight years Biden was vice president in the Obama administration.

Biden previously issued a statement on Reid's passing in which he called the former senator one of "the all-time great Senate Majority Leaders in our history," "a dear friend," and "a giant of our history."

On January 12th, Senator Harry Reid will lie in state in the United States Capitol Rotunda. It will be an honor to pay tribute to him in the Capitol next week. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 3, 2022

Reid will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol next week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said.

