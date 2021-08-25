Prosecutor: South Dakota AG to take plea deal in fatal crash

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A prosecutor says South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will avoid a trial and take a plea deal on misdemeanor traffic charges in a crash last year in which he hit and killed a man who was walking near a rural highway.

Beadle County State's Attorney Michael Moore declined to give further details of the arrangement.

Moore said Wednesday that Ravnsborg will enter the plea Thursday.

The widow of the man killed, Joseph Boever, has indicated she plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against Ravnsborg.

Ravnsborg told investigators he thought he struck a deer while driving home from a fundraiser late on Sept. 12.

Back in February, Ravnsborg was charged for operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile electronic device and veering out of his lane.

According to the DPS, the accident happened one mile west of Highmore, South Dakota at 10:30 p.m. CT.

Ravnsborg has said he didn't know he struck a man until he returned to the scene and found the body the next day.