Pug puppy born with upside down paws dies in surgery

LUTHER, Okla. — A puppy born with upside-down paws has died.

Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary posted on Facebook Monday evening, saying Mila the pug puppy went into cardiac arrest under anesthesia.

Despite 12 attempts at CPR, she was unable to be revived.

The Facebook post reads "She was so loved and we are eviscerated, as are her vet team. Please allow us some time to even begin this soul-crushing process of grieving her. I would do anything to have a better update."

KJRH in Tulsa, Oklahoma previously reported that the animal sanctuary was looking for help after rescuing a pug puppy born with a rare condition.

Mila was born with bilateral luxated elbows and has upside-down facing paws.

Mila was first rescued at Skiatook Paws and Claws Rescue along with her brother, who had the condition as well but only in one paw. The rescue then reached out to Oliver and Friends who previously dealt with the condition before in another dog.

Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary via Facebook Mila heading into surgery on Monday, May 23, to fix her bilateral luxated elbows and upside-down facing paws.

"Without surgery, she will never walk, run, or play like a normal dog," the Facebook post said.

Mila had been sent for a CT scan for the surgeon to get a full overview of her condition.

The plan was "to align the bones and use an external fixator and thick rubber bands to pin the ulna (lower bone in the lower leg) and the humerus, holding everything in place" in hopes of giving Mila some degree of movement.

This story was first reported by Emily Farris at KJRH in Tulsa, Okla.