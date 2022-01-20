Ralph Lauren unveils Team USA gear for Winter Olympics

Weeks before the start of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, Ralph Lauren debuted the gear athletes from the USA will wear during the opening ceremony.

"The look includes an anorak, featuring Intelligent Insulation technology, a mid-layer jacket, pant, gloves and boot all including recycled polyester fiber made with post-consumer plastic bottles," the company said in a statement.

The uniforms feature red, white and blue— with "USA" printed across the front of the jacket. Ralph Lauren says each item is manufactured in the U.S.

The anorak's fabric adapts to air temperature around the wearer, according to the company.

"As temperatures drop, the lengths of the two materials change differently causing the textile to constrict and bend – creating channels in the fabric structure to increase the amount of insulation provided by the garment," Ralph Lauren said.

Ralph Lauren has been creating Team USA's uniforms since 2008.

The Winter Olympics begin on Feb. 4.

