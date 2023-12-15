Recession-proofing your career: how to get your work-life ready for layoffs or an economic recession

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — The word "economy" is a complicated one, but when it's used in the same sentence as the word "recession", it can be anxiety inducing.

The Nationwide 2023 Economic Impact survey sheds light on these two words. According to the survey released earlier this year, 62% of Americans believe the U.S. economy is on the edge of entering a recession as severe or worse than the Great Recession of 2007-2009.

The risk of a recession coupled with growing advancements in Artificial Intelligence has some career and business experts sounding the alarm that recession-proofing your career may be more important now than ever. "It does mean that businesses are making tougher decisions about how to retain people, who to keep and who may inevitably be let go" said founder of SpeakYourWaytoCash.com Ashley Kirkwood.

Kirkwood says one of the best ways to emphasize your value to an organization is to continually adapt to and implement new technologies into your workflow. "The great thing about Chat GPT and some of these other AI tools is they're not particularly difficult to use. They're actually made with the everyday person in mind, so you won't need a whole degree to do it; you literally just need the right mindset" Kirkwood said.

SpeakYourWaytoCash.com has additional resources on how to recession-proof your career as well as resources for business owners who are looking to prepare for a possible recession in 2024.