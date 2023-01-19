Rep. George Santos denies performing as a drag queen

Rep. George Santos has responded to a report that claimed he used to dress in drag while living in Brazil.

"The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or “performed” as a drag Queen is categorically false," Santos tweeted on Thursday.

The denial comes a day after journalist Marisa Kabas posted a tweet that said she spoke to a Brazilian drag queen who said Santos would dress up in drag and go by the name Kitara. She also posted pictures of a person in drag that she claims is Santos.

Following the report, Reuters said two of Santos' acquaintances confirmed that the congressman competed in drag queen beauty pageants 15 years ago.

Santos, an openly gay Republican, has faced numerous questions about his past after it was revealed he lied about his resume and family heritage.

He's also the subject of investigations into his personal and campaign finances.

Democrats and a growing number of Republicans have called for Santos to resign. However, the New Yorker said he has no plans of stepping down.

Santos' seat is important for Republicans, who hold a slim majority in the House of Representatives.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has not called for Santos to resign. Instead, he's been rewarded with seats on the Small Business Committee and the Science, Space, and Technology Committee.