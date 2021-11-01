Robert Durst indicted in 1982 murder of wife Kathie Durst

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say millionaire real estate scion Robert Durst has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of Kathie Durst, his first wife who disappeared nearly four decades ago.

The second-degree murder indictment Monday in the New York City suburbs comes after an investigator in the case filed a criminal complaint against the 78-year-old Durst.

He was recently sentenced to life in prison in California for killing a confidante who allegedly helped him cover up the slaying.

Durst tested positive for COVID-19 days after his sentencing hearing. His attorney said he was hooked up to a ventilator, however, his latest mugshot, published by TMZ, does not show Durst on a ventilator. He appears sick and frail in a hospital bed.

He was transferred to a state prison medical unit last week.