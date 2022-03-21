Watch
Local salon teams up with nonprofit to collect items for Ukraine

Posted at 5:17 PM, Mar 21, 2022
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Style the Salon in West Bloomfield is partnering with nonprofit organization Global Health Charities to collect donations to help people in Ukraine.

Some of the items needed include:

  • Onesies: Newborn to 3 months old
  • Diapers: Newborn to 3 months old
  • Gauze rolls
  • Small soaps: Hotel size
  • Non-sterile medical gloves

Supplies can be dropped off at Style the Salon in Orchard Mall at 6403 Orchard Lake Road.

A full list of items needed as well as information to donate online can be found on GHC’s website.

