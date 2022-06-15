Watch
Nonprofit: Russian missile blows up Ukrainian train filled with food

World Central Kitchen
Posted at 11:12 AM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 11:12:18-04

World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres reported a Russian missile struck a train filled with food as his nonprofit group continues its humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

According to Andres, no one was injured in the attack in Eastern Ukraine, but he said an entire wagon of food was lost in the explosion. Nate Mook, World Central Kitchen CEO, said 34 pallets of food were lost in the blast.

The group has been actively feeding and assisting Ukrainians since the start of the war in February. Andres told Congress last week his organization has provided 40 million meals in the region since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

In April, World Central Kitchen reported that one of its sites in Kharkiv, Ukraine, was struck by a missile, injuring four of its personnel.

