Zelenskyy appeals to Jews around the world after Russia hits Holocaust memorial

In this photo taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the nation in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Posted at 10:40 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 11:28:51-05

In a video message Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a direct appeal to Jewish people around the world.

"Shout out against the killing of civilians," Zelenskyy said in a post on Facebook.

Zelenskyy insisted that Jews won't remain silent because "Nazism was born in silence."

The Ukrainian president's message came after he says a Russian missile hit the Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial outside of Kyiv.

According to The Associated Press, shelling has also hit the town of Uman, which is a significant pilgrimage site for Hasidic Jews.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed the invasion of Ukraine is a "denazification" attempt. The claim has been called "absurd."

In contrast, Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, warned that Russia is trying to erase Ukraine's history, specifically that of Jews, according to The Jerusalem Post.

