Zelenskyy tells leaders 20% of Ukraine is now under Russian control

FILE - A Russian soldier guards an area at the Alley of Glory exploits of the heroes - natives of the Kherson region, who took part in the liberation of the region from the Nazi invaders in Kherson, Kherson region, south Ukraine, May 20, 2022, with a replica of the Victory banner marking the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II right in the background. The Kherson region has been under control of the Russian forces since the early days of the Russian military action in Ukraine. Three months after it invaded Ukraine hoping to overtake the country in a blitz, Russia has bogged down in what increasingly looks like a war of attrition with no end in sight. This photo was taken during a trip organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense. (AP Photo, File)
In another plea for help, the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 20% of his country is now under Russian control.

Zelenskyy addressed the parliament of Luxembourg on Thursday, which coincided with Ukraine’s 100th day of war against Russia.

The Russian-controlled area in Ukraine is equivalent to about 125,000 square kilometers, Zelenskyy said.

That’s larger than the area of Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, also known as Benelux, combined.

Ukraine’s estimate includes Russian conquests that began in late February, as well as Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and partial command of Luhansk and Donetsk.

The Russian ruble is now an official currency in the southern Kherson region.

Residents there and in Russia-controlled parts of a neighboring region are getting offered Russian passports.

The Kremlin-installed administrations in both regions have talked about plans to become part of Russia.

Zelenskyy indicated during his meeting with Luxembourgish leaders that his country would not submit easily to Russian control.

