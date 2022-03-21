Watch
Zelenskyy thanks Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for raising $35 million to help Ukrainians

Posted at 7:08 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 19:09:06-04

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally thanked Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher for their support.

In a tweet, Zelenskyy said that the pair had raised $35 million to help Ukrainian refugees.

"Grateful for their support," Zelenskyy tweeted. "Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world."

Zelenskyy said the money is being sent to Flexport, which says it is organizing shipments of goods for refugee sites across eastern Europe.

Part of the money will also go to Airbnb, according to Zelenskyy. The company is providing housing for refugees.

Kunis and Kutcher initially pledged to match up to $3 million in donations when they launched the GoFundMe.

Kunis is a native of Ukraine. She moved to the U.S. when she was 7 years old.

