Zelenskyy to meet with Biden in Washington

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and Congress, in person, in Washington on Wednesday.

The risky trip would mark the first time Zelenskyy has left his country since Russia's invasion in February.

Officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were presumably not permitted to speak about the trip because of concerns about Zelenskyy's safety while traveling.

Sources, as the New York Times reported, said the travel plans were not final and subject to changes.

If the trip comes to fruition by Wednesday, Zelenskyy would be expected to meet with Biden at the White House for "an announcement," the Times reported. It would likely be related to a new round of military assistance pledged by the Biden administration.

Zelenskyy would then go to Capitol Hill to delivery a prime time speech, according to reports.

Some U.S. lawmakers have expressed opposition to sending billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine, including Republicans who have opposed past packages of aid that were approved.

Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado tweeted on Tuesday, "our government wants to send yet another $47 billion to Ukraine."

“Yes, really,” she said.