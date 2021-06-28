Scientists monitoring tropical depression off South Carolina coast, triggering warnings

As Americans look ahead to the Fourth of July weekend, the National Hurricane Center is watching a tropical depression system off the coast of South Carolina that could become a tropical storm or hurricane in a few days.

The storm system, currently classified as a tropical depression, is less than 200 miles from Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, and is producing a “ large area of showers and thunderstorms.”

Tropical storm warnings have been issued late Monday morning for areas along the South Carolina coast.

“Regardless of development, a few inches of rain are possible along the immediate coasts of Georgia and southern South Carolina through Tuesday,” the National Hurricane Center reports .

The possibility of the weather system forming into a larger storm is “high” according to the agency.

There have been three named storms so far in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. If this tropical depression gains strength, it will be named Danny.