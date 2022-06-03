Scientists reversed aging in mice, now they want to see if it works in humans

Researchers at Harvard Medical School were able to reverse aging in mice. Now they’re trying to get the same result in humans.

Scientists at The Sinclair Lab, which focuses on the study of aging and how to reverse it, were able to make mice young again by resetting aging cells into earlier versions of themselves – including versions with no illness or health issues.

They used proteins to regulate gene expression.

After DNA is repaired, the gene expression process is reset, researchers wrote.

In the Harvard study, scientists tested the protein on mice with poor eyesight.

The mice were able to see again, sometimes as well as their young offsprings.

By this theory, scientists believe the same process could be applied to humans and reset our age.

That would include aging into our 100s and being able to reverse disease, like cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer’s, scientists claim.

However, studies looking into whether this can actually work in humans are still their early stages.