SCOTUS rules against man arguing tribal police don't have authority over those outside tribe

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against a man who was arrested within the Crow Reservation in Montana and argued that Native American law enforcement didn’t have the authority to investigate a person who does not have tribal status.

The United States v. Cooley ruling that was announced on Tuesday was unanimous and the opinion for the case was delivered by Justice Stephen Breyer.

The court ruled that on a public right-of-way that traverses an Indian reservation and is primarily patrolled by tribal police, a tribal officer has the authority to stop a non-Indian motorist if there is reasonable suspicion that the driver may violate or has violated federal or state law.

In this type of situation, the court also ruled that a tribal officer can conduct a search to the extent necessary to protect themselves or others.

And if the tribal officer has probable cause, the court says the tribal officer may detain the motorist for the period of time reasonably necessary for a non-tribal officer to arrive on the scene.

This story is breaking and will be updated.