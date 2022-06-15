Seniors go skydiving in Hawaii

Age is just a number for a couple of seniors in Hawaii.

Kay Inouye, 95, and her 78-year-old friend, Masako Sirois, went skydiving.

It was the first time Sirois jumped out of a plane, and she loved the experience.

“I never expected the view, you know, was so gorgeous,” she said.

Inouye is virtually a skydiving veteran at this point. This was her fourth jump. She completed her first jump when she was 88 years old.

The women believe it's never too late to try something new and daring.

“My goodness, I think if everybody thinking about it, go for it," Sirois said.