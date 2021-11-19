Serena Williams is latest player to call for investigation into Peng Shuai's disappearance

Serena Williams added her name to the list of people seeking answers in the disappearance of professional tennis player Peng Shuai.

Peng, a former No. 1-ranked player in women’s doubles, hasn't been seen in public since accusing a Chinese former vice premier of forcing her to have sex with him.

Chinese state media released a statement Wednesday that said Peng retracted her statements.

However, the chairman of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), Steve Simon, said the statement only raised his concerns about the safety and whereabouts of Peng. He also told CNN that the WTA is willing to pull its business from China if Peng's allegations aren't investigated and her safety is not fully accounted for.

In a post on Twitter, Williams said Peng's situation must be investigated. Several other professional tennis players, past and present, have expressed their support for Peng.

Naomi Osaka, Billie Jean King and Chris Evert have all taken to social media to raise awareness about Peng's disappearance.