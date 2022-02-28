Several sources report Belarus is preparing to join Russia's invasion efforts

Belarusian troops are getting ready to join Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

A Ukrainian government official told CNN that intelligence suggests Belarus is showing "readiness to maybe participate directly" in the takeover of the country.

A second government source from Ukraine also told CNN that the White House has communicated that Belarus is preparing to invade Ukraine.

A U.S. administration official also told the Washington Post that Belarus was preparing to send soldiers into Ukraine.

The official said troops could leave Belarus as early as Monday.

The news comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday.

Lukashenko reportedly assured Zelenskyy that troops from Belarus would not go into Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen accused Belarus of collaborating with the Kremlin and said the country will soon face a “new package of sanctions.”