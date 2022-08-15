South Carolina woman finds joy with robotic cat after real one dies of cancer

A robotic cat is providing comfort to an elderly woman in South Carolina.

Linda Williams's new friend is named Lisa.

"She makes me feel good," Williams told CBS affiliate WRDW. "I’m gonna hold you up so they can see you.”

Williams felt alone after she lost her cat to cancer, the news outlet reported.

According to WRDW, Lisa is the product of a project that helps people who are socially isolated.

“It means a lot to me. She means a lot to me since I got her,” Williams told the news outlet.

According to the news outlet, Williams is the first person at her residential center to have a robotic cat.