Starbucks drink recalled due to metal fragment concerns

A Starbucks-branded drink is being recalled over concern about metal fragments.

The recall only applies to the 15-ounce Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot drink, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled drink was sold in seven states. They include Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

While the drink has the Starbucks brand, it is distributed by Pepsico Inc.

A spokesperson for the company told USA Today that the recalled products have a best buy date of March 20, 2023.

The FDA has not said whether any injuries have been reported.