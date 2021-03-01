Starbucks to add Oatly oak milk, plant-based items to menu beginning Tuesday

Get excited, coffee fans! Starbucks is adding new non-dairy items to its menus.

On Monday, the coffee chain announced that beginning Tuesday, oat milk and two plant-based food items, chickpea bites and avocado protein box, would be available at its stores nationwide.

Starbucks said they would incorporate Oatly oat milk into a new drink: the iced brown sugar oatmilk shaken espresso, which combines blonde espresso, brown sugar, and cinnamon. It's then topped off with oatmilk.

“The fun thing about shaking is it adds another dimension to the beverage,” said Alicia Binion, senior product developer on Starbucks beverage development team, in a press release. “It creates a rich texture on your palate – by just adding air. When you take that first sip, you get a wonderful froth that is infused with flavor.”

Starbucks is also adding another drink, the iced chocolate almondmilk shaken espresso, which features blonde espresso with cocoa and notes of malt, combined with almond milk and ice, to its menus as well.