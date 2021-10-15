Watch
NewsNational

States can reserve COVID-19 shots for younger kids next week

items.[0].image.alt
Sebastian Scheiner/AP
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion. The pharmaceuticals Pfizer and BioNTech say they have requested that their coronavirus vaccine be licensed for children aged 5 to 11 across the European Union. If authorized, it would be the first opportunity for younger children in Europe to be get immunized against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Pfizer Vaccine Children
Posted at 6:08 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 18:25:33-04

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are setting the stage for a national COVID-19 vaccination campaign for younger children, inviting state officials to pre-order doses starting next week.

To help states and cities prepare, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week sent out a 7-page planning guide that some say provided important clarifications on how to set up the programs.

In meetings scheduled in the next three weeks, federal officials plan to discuss making Pfizer's vaccine available for kids ages 5 to 11.

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for emergency use in children as young as 12. It has received full FDA approval for those 16 and older.

No other COVID-19 vaccine is currently available for children.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website