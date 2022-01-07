Street-legal Zamboni ready to drive fans to hockey games

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — A big Tampa Bay Lightning fan put his engineering background to use to come up with a one-of-a-kind creation.

He built a street-legal Zamboni.

Mark Farrell cut off the back half of a van and combined it with a real Zamboni.

Now, he plans to use it to give fans rides to and from the games at Amalie Arena.

Farrell says all donations will go to charity.

“Driving around is so fun. We drive around. We have a great stereo on this thing. We play music," he said. "At night time, it lights up. Got a big horn like a Lighting goal horn on it. And people sit in it and see it and save at it. You know it’s just one of those things where you drive down the street and people just smile."

The Ice Box can hold about 12 people in the “penalty box” on top.

This story was originally reported by Erik Waxler on abcactionnews.com