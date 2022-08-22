Student written up for wearing hijab to school

An eighth-grade student in Massachusetts was written up for wearing a hijab at school.

A family member of the student posted a picture of the letter on social media. It says if the infraction is not addressed, the student will lose recess and will not be allowed to participate in other school activities.

According to The Associated Press, Mystic Valley Regional Charter School said it allows students to wear religious attire but asks that they provide a letter from their clergy.

The school superintendent reportedly said that the letter was meant to start a conversation with the family about obtaining the letter. He acknowledged, however, that the situation was mishandled, according to The Associated Press.

CBS News reports that the school has been the subject of controversy in the past. The parents of twin girls, who are Black, said their daughters were punished for wearing hair extensions. The school eventually suspended its policy that banned hair extensions.