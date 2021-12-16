Subaru recalls nearly 200K vehicles over transmission issue

Subaru is recalling certain 2019-2020 Ascent, 2020 Legacy and Outback vehicles.

A notice posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website says the vehicles may experience an issue with the transmission.

"A programming error in the Transmission Control Unit (TCU) may allow the clutch to engage before the drive chain is completely clamped," the notice states.

Owners will be notified by mail in February.

"Dealers will reprogram the TCU, inspect TCU data for chain slip, and visually inspect the chain guide. If evidence of chain slippage or damage is found, the transmission will be replaced," the recall notice says.

No injuries or crashes have been attributed to the issue in the recall.