Supreme Court says appeals court improperly vacated death sentence of one of Boston Marathon bombers

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that a federal appeals court had improperly vacated the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, one of the two brothers convicted of carrying out the 2013 bombing at the Boston Marathon.

The 6-3 ruling fell along ideological lines, with conservative justices in the majority.

The court's ruling overturns an opinion by the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston, which ruled in 2020 that a judge in the case improperly excluded evidence that could have shown that Tsarnaev was influenced by his brother to carry out the attack.

Tsarnaev's guilt in the case is not in question — Tsarnaev admitted his actions, and a jury found him guilty on all 30 counts charged against him.

This story is breaking and will be updated.