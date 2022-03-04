Suspect in custody after faculty member, resource officer shot at Kansas City-area high school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A faculty member and a school resource officer were shot Friday at Olathe East High School in Kansas, a spokesperson from the Olathe Police Department says.

The circumstances around the shooting are unknown, along with the condition of those shot.

The Olathe Police department confirmed that one of those injured is a member of Olathe East administration. The department added that the incident occurred in the "office area" of the school.

A suspect is in custody. The Olathe Police Department tweeted that there is "no active threat at this time," and that there were "no reports of injured students at this time."

Olathe East tweeted Friday morning that the school is in lockdown and "secure."

Special agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are at the high school assisting with the investigation.

This story was originally published by Casey Murray on Scripps station KSHB in Kansas City, Missouri.