Suspect in Idaho mall shooting is dead, police say

BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) —The suspect in the shooting at Boise, Idaho mall has died, according to a press release from the Boise Police Department.

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee identified Jacob Bergquist, 27, as the suspect. Police say the investigation into his motives is ongoing. The manner of his death is also still under investigation.

Lee said police have been working with partners at the local and federal levels to conduct interviews in order to understand a motive. Police conducted a search warrant at a location in Boise related to the investigation and evidence has been collected, Lee said.

Two people were killed and several others were injured in the shooting Monday.

The Ada County Coroner identified the two people who died. Joseph Acker, 26, from Caldwell, was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner's office announced. Roberto Padilla Arguelles, 49 from Rupert, died in the emergency room after lifesaving measures were taken, according to the coroner's office.

Three other people were hurt in the shooting. Two of them have been identified as a 52-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman. Officials said they were both were hurt while inside a store. They are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the third victim, a 68-year-old woman, was shot and injured while inside her vehicle. She also has non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say a Boise police officer who responded to the scene was shot at through the window of his vehicle. Evidence indicates the hat he was wearing was hit by gunfire and shards of glass from the window hit him, according to police. He has been treated and released from the hospital.

