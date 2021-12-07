Suspect linked to killing of Saudi journalist arrested in France

A suspect connected to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been arrested in France.

According to the Associated Press, a French radio station reported that Khalid Aedh Al-Otaibi was arrested near Paris at the Charles de Galle airport he was trying to board a flight to Riyadh.

He was detained on an outstanding Turkish arrest warrant.

The Washington Post reported that the Saudi suspect, along with 17 other Saudi officials were sanctioned three years ago by the U.S. Treasury over Khashoggi’s killing.

The news outlet reported that Khashoggi was killed and then dismembered at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018 for voicing criticism of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.