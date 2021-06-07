Suspects arrested in freeway killing of 6-year-old California boy

SAN DIEGO — Two suspects have been arrested in the shooting death of Aiden Leos, an Orange County 6-year-old who was killed in a freeway shooting last month, authorities said Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol says they have arrested Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Lee Wynne, 23, who were taken into custody at their home in Costa Mesa, California. They are expected to be charged with murder.

“On behalf of Border Division Chief Omar Watson, and the Santa Ana Area, we are deeply grateful for the professionalism and tireless commitment of our investigators who have worked on this case from day one to find those responsible for Aiden’s death,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a statement. “While these arrests will not ease the pain of a mother’s loss, my hope is for the Leos family to have some peace of mind and to rest assured the CHP will work with the Orange County District Attorney to bring justice for Aiden.”

On May 21, Joanna Cloonan was driving Aiden to school when another driver opened fire on northbound State Route 55.

There have been very few details about what led to the suspects' capture Sunday, but authorities have previously said they believe a woman was driving a white Volkswagen with a male passenger.

“The Department has been in regular contact with the victim’s family, and I assure you they, like us, are committed to seeing justice served,” Border Division Chief Omar Watson said.

It's unclear if anyone will claim the $500,000 in reward money that was put up for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspected killers.

A funeral service was held Saturday afternoon for Aiden.

Only family, friends, and invited guests attended the service at Calvary Chapel Yorba Linda, but it was live-streamed for viewing online.

This story was originally published by Krista Summerville on Scripps station KGTV in San Deigo.