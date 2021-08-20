Tesla reveals new plan to build robots

Tesla is now working on human-like robots.

According to the company's website, the robots would be used for tasks that are considered "unsafe, repetitive or boring."

Join us to build the future of AI → https://t.co/Gdd4MNet6q pic.twitter.com/86cXMVnJ59 — Tesla (@Tesla) August 20, 2021

For the project, Tesla said it's searching for mechanical, electrical, control,s and software engineers to help the company expand its artificial intelligence fleet.

CNN reports that Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, joked that the robots will be friendly.

"We hope this does not feature in a dystopian sci-fi movie," Musk is quoted by CNN.

Tesla has not put a price on the robots. However, Musk plans to have one built by 2022.