The Scripps National Spelling Bee is back with new, exciting elements

There’s a buzz in the air--excitement and energy that crops up around this time each year.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is back, and there will be some different and exciting elements.

This year, 209 spellers from across the country are preparing to spell their hearts out in hopes of becoming the next champion.

The competition is spread out over several weeks, with new rounds and components that will test even the savviest of spellers.

Here’s how it will work.

Starting in mid-June, the spellers will battle it out in virtual preliminary, quarterfinal, and semifinal rounds.

Don’t worry, the Bee is taking multiple steps to ensure integrity.

By June 27, the field will be whittled down to the best of the best, and those who earned a spot in the in-person finals will be announced.

This year, the judges have a new tool at their disposal to help declare a champion should they need it: a spell-off option, where sequestered finalists have a limited amount of time to spell as many words as possible.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee will crown its new champion on July 8. It will be televised on ESPN 2.