Therapy dogs help kids cope on first day of school in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas — Students in Uvalde, Texas, went back to school Tuesday.

For many, it was the first time survivors set foot inside classrooms since the violent attack back in May, where 19 students and two teachers were killed inside Robb Elementary School.

To help kids cope, therapy dogs were on several campuses.

"We're trained to be quiet. We don't want to do a lot of talking. We want them to interact with the dog and to feel what the dog can help them through their emotions," Bonnie Fear with Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry told ABC affiliate KSAT.

Students that attended the elementary school are now spread throughout the district.

With many students returning to the district, some parents opted for virtual learning or private schools.