Three New York Starbucks stores to hold union elections

Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - This March 14, 2017, file photo shows the Starbucks logo on a shop in downtown Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Posted at 8:07 PM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 20:07:18-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following a National Labor Relations Board ruling, three New York Starbucks locations, in the Buffalo area, will be allowed to hold elections over the next month.

Union elections will be held via mail ballot between November 10 and December 8 at the following Starbucks locations

  • 933 Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo
  • 4255 Genesee Street in Cheektowaga
  • 5120 Camp Road in Hamburg

"We are going to become the first union Starbucks in the United States. It’s been disappointing to see Starbucks working overtime to try to stop us from organizing, but today’s decision is a big win and soon we’re going to have an even bigger victory when we vote our union in," said Michelle Eisen, a local Starbucks partner and member of the SBWorkersUnited organizing committee.

The ballots will be counted on December 9.

Amid a battle to unionize, Starbucks announced Wednesday that it is raising the hourly pay of baristas. The company said the average pay for a worker in 2022 will be $17 per hour— with some making up to $23 per hour.

This story was originally reported by Paul Ross on WKBW.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

