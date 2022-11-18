'Today' weatherman Al Roker recovering after being hospitalized for blood clots

"Today" show weatherman Al Roker recently revealed on social media why he's been away from the NBC morning news program.

On Twitter, Roker said he had stepped away after suffering a health scare last week that required him to be hospitalized.

He added that he was on the road to recovery after he had blood clots in his leg and lungs.

"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been," Roker tweeted. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital w/blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. I am so fortunate to be getting terrific care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes & prayers."

Dylan Dreyer, whose been filling in for Roker, along with his co-workers Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Carson Daly, all wished their colleague well, USA Today and CNN reported.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 900,000 Americans suffer from blood clots each year, with around 100,000 dying from them.

