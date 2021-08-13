Watch
Tony Bennett reportedly done touring

Charles Sykes/AP
Tony Bennett performs during the International Jazz Day Concert held at the United Nations General Assembly Hall in New York, Monday, April 30, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)
Tony Bennett
Posted at 6:47 PM, Aug 13, 2021
Tony Bennett's touring career appears to be over.

His son and manager, Danny Bennett, told Variety that doctors have recommended that the legendary singer stop performing.

“His continued health is the most important part of this, and when we heard the doctors — when Tony’s wife, Susan heard them — she said, ‘Absolutely not,’” Danny is quoted in Variety.

Tony Bennett's last shows were with Lady Gaga in New York. They were billed as his final shows in the Big Apple.

The singer was scheduled to perform by himself at other venues in the fall, but those shows have been canceled.

“There won’t be any additional concerts,” Danny told Variety.

Bennett, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease, will continue to sing, according to his son. He adds that touring is just too risky for his father, who is 95 years old.

