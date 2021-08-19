Toys R Us set to make comeback with 400 shops opening in Macy’s stores

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Toys R Us is making a comeback through a partnership with Macy’s.

Macy’s announced Thursday that Toys R Us “shop-in-shops” will open in more than 400 of its stores nationwide next year.

At the Toys R Us shops, Macy’s says customers will be welcomed by Geoffrey the Giraffe before they discover and play across dedicated sections by age, interest, and category. There will also be interactive experiences, activation centers, and “iconic” Toys R Us elements throughout.

In addition to the in-store shops, an “expansive assortment” of Toys R Us toys will also be sold at macys.com/toysrus, according to the retailer.

Macy’s says the Toys R Us experience on its websites will let shoppers search for products by age, toy type, character, and brand.

As for ToysRUs.com, Macy’s says it will serve as the “dedicated authority for all things toys and play,” with immersive and engaging content that connects consumers to the toy offerings at macys.com.

“Our toy business grew exponentially in the past year, with many families looking to inspire their children’s imagination and create meaningful moments together,” Macy’s chief merchandising officer Nata Dvir said in a statement. “Toys R Us is a globally recognized leader in children’s toys and our partnership allows Macy’s to significantly expand our footprint in that category, while creating more occasions for customers to shop with us across their lifestyles.”

Yehuda Shmidman, the CEO of Toys R Us owner WHP Global, said the partnership with Macy’s marks the “greatly anticipated return” of the toy store in the U.S.

Most Americans have been without Toys R Us since 2018 when the company filed for bankruptcy and closed all of its stores. The brand was purchased by a different company and some stores briefly opened in New Jersey and Texas but later closed citing the pandemic, CNN and USA Today report.