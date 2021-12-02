Trevor Noah to host the Grammys

Trevor Noah will return to host the 64th GRAMMY Awards.

The show, which will air on CBS, will take place in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2022

"The Daily Show" host previously hosted this year's Grammy Awards, which were held in March, instead of January, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd GRAMMY Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics," Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said. "We're so excited to welcome Trevor back to the GRAMMYs stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening."

Grammy nominations were announced in November.

Jon Batiste received 11 nominations, the most of any artist. Justin Beiber, H.E.R, and Doja Cat scored eight nominations.

This year, the Grammys will feature 10 nominees in the categories for Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist.