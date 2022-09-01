Trump says he'd consider pardons for Capitol rioters if he's president again

Donald Trump on Thursday expressed empathy for people who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

In an interview with radio host Wendy Bell, Trump said, if he runs again and is elected, he would consider pardoning some of those being prosecuted for the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

"I mean full pardons with an apology to many," Trump said.

Trump's comments came on the same day a New Jersey man pleaded guilty to two felony charges for assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon on Jan. 6, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

More than 850 people were arrested following the attack on the Capitol. The DOJ says 260 individuals are charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

In public hearings over the summer, the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack attempted to tie Trump to the mob, both of whom wanted the results of the 2020 presidential election overturned. Trump spent the weeks after the election spreading unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud. He also called for his supporters to march to the Capitol during a rally on Jan. 6.