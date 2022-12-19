Watch Now
TSA breaks record for number of firearms at security checkpoints

FILE - A sign warns travelers not to bring guns through the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Fla, on April 23, 2022. The TSA said Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, it is raising the fine for people caught with a gun in their carry-on bag to a maximum fine to $14,950 after intercepting a record number of firearms at security checkpoints this year. Previously it was $13,910..(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)
Posted at 2:58 PM, Dec 19, 2022
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is cracking down on people carrying firearms through security checkpoints ahead of the Christmas rush.

The agency has increased the maximum civil penalty for firearms violations by more than $1,000 to $14,950.

The increase comes as the TSA sees a record number of firearms coming through security checkpoints. The agency says it has stopped 6,301 firearms, most of them loaded, this year.

The TSA anticipates it will stop 6,600 firearms in carry-on bags from entering secure areas of airports by the end of the year. If that prediction becomes a reality, that would be a nearly 10% from 2021, which the agency says was a record year.

“Firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags at the checkpoint and onboard aircraft," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. "When a passenger brings a firearm to the checkpoint, this consumes significant security resources and poses a potential threat to transportation security, in addition to being very costly for the passenger.”

Unloaded firearms can be packed away in checked luggage. They must be in a locked hard-sided container and declared to the airline at check-in.

