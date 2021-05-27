Twenty golden retrievers rescued from meat markets get new homes in Florida

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Twenty golden retrievers rescued from meat markets have found new homes in Palm Beach County.

Golden Rescue South Florida is a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing homeless golden retrievers and golden mixes since 2005. Since that time, they've rescued more than 2,000 of them.

On Sunday, 20 more of them found new homes in Palm Beach County.

The dogs ranged from 1-8 years old and were rescued from meat markets from across the globe.

Adopters met at the Lilac Street Dog Park in Palm Beach Gardens after waiting 3 months to meet their new four-legged friends. They were excited to take them home.

"You just know that you are giving them such a much better life and a much better experience than they would have had,” said Tracey Griffis.

“Their lives change 180 degrees from being tortured and horrifyingly treated and abandoned and abused and neglected to being loved and adored,” said Lisa Hodgson, vice president of Golden Rescue South Florida.

For more information on the organization, visit https://www.goldenrescuesouthflorida.com/.

Richie Pergolizzi at WPTV first reported this story.