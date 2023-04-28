Nonlethal alternative guns are a growing trend for personal protection

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The right to defend yourself is sacred. But the use of lethal force to disable a threat is not always warranted- and can put you on the wrong side of the law.

That’s why more and more self-defense seekers are investing in something that can thwart a threat without taking a life.

The right to defend doesn’t always mean the right to kill.

“Make this arm straight, this one is pulling, this one is pushing,” said Dale Brown of Detroit Urban Survival Training (DUST).

In fact, most situations don’t require lethal force.

Making this non-lethal alternative even more attractive to this Oakland County mom and the thousands of others flocking to own it. This is a Byrna.

“A Byrna is a self-defense tool that’s called a launcher,” said Dale Brown from Detroit Urban Survival Training.

Launching Kinetic projectiles up to 60 ft. offers ones that burst on impact- releasing chemical irritants that can disable attackers for up to 40 minutes.

WXYZ’s Ameera David asked, “Why buy this?”

“I was having some difficulty in a relationship going through a divorce that became hostile and dangerous,” said Beatrice.

Beatrice wanted protection but the idea of using a gun was fueling even more anxiety.

“I obviously don’t want to live with the guilt of killing a human being,” said Beatrice.

Neither did Jeff Wagner’s fiancé, pushing him to buy her a Byrna.

“This one looks like a practice weapon. Right. For her, she’s got an aversion to guns. This one looks less like a lethal gun,” said Jeff Wagner.

The lethal look is convenient for those like Dale Brown. He employs 50 security professionals- and outfits each one of them with a Byrna.

“You think this works as a great deterrent?” asked David.

“So, when an aggressor sees this, they’ll think it's a firearm when in fact it's a launcher,” said Brown.

“Fire your weapon,” instructed Brown, followed by a loud bang similar to a gun.

“Even though I knew it would be loud,” said David. “Still startling!”

Statistics show that 300,000 Byrnas have been sold in the last three years. The boost was initially seen during the civil unrest of the pandemic which continued amidst unprecedented levels of gun violence & mass shootings.

“We live in Lansing, so the Michigan State University shooting a few weeks ago was another prompt too,” said Jeff Wagner. “We’re not as safe as we thought we were in our community.”

With tensions so high, even those looking to do right can sometimes do wrong- as seen in the cases of Ralph Yarl and Kaylin Gillis two innocent people shot by homeowners, for perceived trespassing- outcomes experts say could be avoided with alternatives that harm, but don’t kill.

“Homeowners wouldn’t be going to prison and victims wouldn’t be shot just because they knocked on the wrong door,” said Brown.

Potentially making that life-altering mistake…so heavy…that homeowners like Beatrice, a grandmother, say a non-lethal option feels like the right option.

“This was the easiest on my conscience,” said Beatrice.

For Beatrice, an ability to gain security and maintain a piece of mind.

Metro Detroit retailers do carry the Byrna, though it should be noted that like a firearm, learning how to operate the device is important. The Detroit Urban Survival Training facility does offer some instruction.